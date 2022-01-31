Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Saputo to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.22.

Shares of SAP opened at C$27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.10.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

