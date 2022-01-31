Royal Bank of Canada Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $13.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 8.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 474,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 589,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.