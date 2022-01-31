Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,150 ($29.01) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,910 ($25.77) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.93) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.27).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,649 ($22.25) on Monday. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,717.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,732.50.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

