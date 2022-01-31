Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 375 ($5.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.34) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Advanced Materials to a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.73) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.44).

Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 325.50 ($4.39) on Monday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 418.50 ($5.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £928.88 million and a PE ratio of 21.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 349.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 367.17.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

