Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “SEK 222” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 222 price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 target price on Volvo in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 236.14.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

