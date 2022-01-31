Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Royalty Pharma worth $150,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 632.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226 in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

