RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RPM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.62. 19,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $17,083,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at $4,604,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

