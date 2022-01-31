Rubric Capital Management LP Buys 3,772,003 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,356,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772,003 shares during the quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor accounts for about 1.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.05% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $38,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 131,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 471,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,138,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 738,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.49. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

