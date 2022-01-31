Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.06970699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.52 or 0.99930328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

