Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 86.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.74. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

