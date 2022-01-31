Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,960 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 94,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,843,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $14.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.94. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $82.06.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

