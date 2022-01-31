Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $498,000 Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Mayville Engineering worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,086,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEC opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $224.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $109.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mayville Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels purchased 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

