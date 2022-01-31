Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 245,678 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 38.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 372,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 93.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 324,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 156,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, SVP David Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anshooman Aga purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSC stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

