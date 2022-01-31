Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $686.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

