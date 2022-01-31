RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. RXR Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRA. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,855,000.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

