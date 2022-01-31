S.Finance (SFG) Reaches Market Cap of $9,930.79

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $9,930.79 and $499,256.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00113610 BTC.

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

