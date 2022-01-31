SafeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.73 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $1,485.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,394.15 or 1.00127849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00074702 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00246413 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00165894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.11 or 0.00318457 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001491 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001567 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

