Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

