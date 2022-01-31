Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,930 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($53.02) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,887.47. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.45) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,236,171.07). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,103,436.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.