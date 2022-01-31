Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.20.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. 1,101,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.19. Sanmina has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

