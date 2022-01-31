Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.22.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Saputo to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$27.87 on Monday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$26.21 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

