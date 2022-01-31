Scala Market Cap Reaches $1.01 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2,036.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.61 or 0.06956275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,889.86 or 0.99852826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006731 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

