Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 181,128 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,128 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.78% of OneMain worth $56,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,409,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,061,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,520,000 after buying an additional 234,380 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMF opened at $50.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.84 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

