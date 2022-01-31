Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,071,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,797 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.38% of Healthpeak Properties worth $69,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 62.4% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.