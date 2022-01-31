Schroder Investment Management Group Has $74.71 Million Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017,982 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 842,120 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.73% of Tapestry worth $74,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,923 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,125,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 668,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPR stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

