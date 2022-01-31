Schroder Investment Management Group Has $80.43 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.35% of Invitation Homes worth $80,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

