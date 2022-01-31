Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $83.70 Million Investment in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,471,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,699,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.25% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

