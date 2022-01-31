Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $83.70 Million Investment in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,471,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,699,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.25% of Ryan Specialty Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
RYAN stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $41.14.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
