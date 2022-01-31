Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,511 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.83% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $59,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $4,062,394. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Shares of WH stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.