Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 86,558 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,558 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $63,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $293.49 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.72 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.20 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

