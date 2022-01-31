Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 28.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,907 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

