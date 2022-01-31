Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

