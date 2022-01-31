SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Update

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 600,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $11.57 on Monday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 973,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 50,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 79,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

