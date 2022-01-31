Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 3.5%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.11. 11,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 941,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $796.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $2,828,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 134,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

