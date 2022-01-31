Scotiabank Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$42.25

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.25.

TSE NPI opened at C$35.54 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.04 billion and a PE ratio of 92.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.89.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

