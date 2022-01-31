Scotiabank Trims Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Target Price to C$12.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

