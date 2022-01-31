Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Summit Redstone

Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.45.

Shares of STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,451 shares of company stock valued at $121,011,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

