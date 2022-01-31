Senator Investment Group LP Invests $71.42 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,416,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.2% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $625,384,000 after acquiring an additional 326,159 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $575.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,740. The company has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

