Senator Investment Group LP Sells 25,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.22% of Expedia Group worth $53,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,603,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $22,464,033. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $4.69 on Monday, reaching $179.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.64 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

