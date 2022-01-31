Senator Investment Group LP Sells 3,625,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Senator Investment Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,625,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in General Electric by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 148,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 65,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,699. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

