Senator Investment Group LP Takes $3.06 Million Position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.70% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

RNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

RNW traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43. ReNew Energy Global plc has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

