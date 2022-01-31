Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,820,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.09% of Ameren as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,811,000 after purchasing an additional 470,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.58. 10,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

