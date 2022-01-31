Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.20% of Cazoo Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZOO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,558,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth about $46,620,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,266,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cazoo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cazoo Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. 2,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

