Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 370,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,793,000. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up about 1.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.73% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.45. 1,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.09 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.98.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

