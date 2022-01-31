Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Purchases $26,291.00 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.68.

On Friday, January 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 6,219 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $31,032.81.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,202 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $48,034.44.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $343,620.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,389. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNSE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

