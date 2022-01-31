Senvest Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,936 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for approximately 6.0% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $210,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.25. 2,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,205. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.47. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $122.55 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -183.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.