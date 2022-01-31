Senvest Management LLC Purchases 11,200 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $51,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,513 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.79. 3,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,674. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.16. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.07 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.08.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

