Senvest Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,249,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of GGAL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,579. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. Analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

