Senvest Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 3.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $107,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 91,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,750,216. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

