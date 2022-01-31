Senvest Management LLC Takes $7.57 Million Position in LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 915,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.25% of LumiraDx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of LumiraDx stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,263. LumiraDx Limited has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LumiraDx Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

