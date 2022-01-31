SharedStake (SGT) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, SharedStake has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SharedStake coin can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. SharedStake has a total market cap of $5,894.19 and $7,444.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.79 or 0.07027055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.11 or 1.00079524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056001 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006760 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

